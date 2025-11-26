Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $22,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,880.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,613,000 after purchasing an additional 350,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,944,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,947,000 after acquiring an additional 268,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,510,602,000 after acquiring an additional 168,175 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,020,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,706,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,345,000 after acquiring an additional 144,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $618.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $665.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $618.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.89.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Bank of America raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $690.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

