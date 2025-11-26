Smithfield Trust Co Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 882,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 476,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 8,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,857,017,000 after buying an additional 4,224,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $323.44 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.84.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $168,036.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,750.96. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $9,640,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,304,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,642,180.16. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 225,174 shares of company stock worth $58,095,223 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

