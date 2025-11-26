411,086 Shares in ADT Inc. $ADT Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 411,086 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ADT by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 80.9% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ADT during the second quarter worth $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ADT by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. ADT had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. ADT’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

ADT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

