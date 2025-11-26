Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,026,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,836,807,000 after buying an additional 407,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,951,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,716,000 after acquiring an additional 291,358 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,409,320,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,635 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.08, for a total value of $936,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,351 shares in the company, valued at $20,681,202.08. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $242.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $244.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

View Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.