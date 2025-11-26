Summit Global Investments Invests $631,000 in Korea Electric Power Corporation $KEP

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 204.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 14.7% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 16,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korea Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of KEP opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

