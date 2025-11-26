Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 137.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 870.0% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.09.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,487.60. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total value of $2,242,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,018.95. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $5,007,328 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL stock opened at $471.05 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.34 and its 200-day moving average is $544.28.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 13.72%.The business had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

