Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,113 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,113 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,455 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $229,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,801.52. This represents a 24.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 59,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $3,029,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,206,578 shares in the company, valued at $61,016,649.46. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,135 shares of company stock worth $8,773,587. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.75. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.36). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUPN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Read Our Latest Report on SUPN

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.