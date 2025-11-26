Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,446 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $255.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.76. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $310.60.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $1,327,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,200,055.23. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.87, for a total value of $592,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,033.99. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,839 shares of company stock worth $12,660,539. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VeriSign presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

