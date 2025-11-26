47,942 Shares in Ralliant Corporation $RAL Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Ralliant during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
Ralliant Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RAL opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. Ralliant Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 37.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28.
Ralliant Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Ralliant’s payout ratio is 15.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on RAL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ralliant in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.
Ralliant Profile
Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.
