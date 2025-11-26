FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $5,926,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,100,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,082.12. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Rupert Murdoch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FOX alerts:

On Friday, November 7th, Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 168,756 shares of FOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $11,132,833.32.

FOX Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FOXA opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Fox Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $67.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. FOX had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FOX from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cfra Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fox Advisors set a $97.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on FOX from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on FOX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,739,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,863,000 after acquiring an additional 518,835 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FOX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,680,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,305,000 after purchasing an additional 107,687 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in FOX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,709,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,331,000 after purchasing an additional 32,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,924,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,389,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 72.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,821,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,948,000 after buying an additional 762,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.