BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR Stock Holdings Trimmed by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 440,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $25,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 211.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 79,481 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRBR. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.87.

BRBR stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $80.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.21 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 2nd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

