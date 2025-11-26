GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) COO Xinyan Hao Sells 100,000 Shares

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) COO Xinyan Hao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $3,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 407,486 shares in the company, valued at $14,335,357.48. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xinyan Hao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Xinyan Hao sold 29,319 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $923,841.69.

On Monday, November 17th, Xinyan Hao sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $909,600.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Xinyan Hao sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $912,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Xinyan Hao sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $944,400.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Xinyan Hao sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,008,300.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Xinyan Hao sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $908,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Xinyan Hao sold 16,939 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $508,339.39.

On Monday, September 29th, Xinyan Hao sold 13,742 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $412,534.84.

NASDAQ:GCT opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.35. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $36.80.

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.34. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 10.62%.The business had revenue of $332.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCT. Zacks Research cut shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GigaCloud Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

