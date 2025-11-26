Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) SVP Arjun Kampani Sells 28,615 Shares

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) SVP Arjun Kampani sold 28,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,163,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 461,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,740,219.10. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Arjun Kampani sold 9,416 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,143.20.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Arjun Kampani sold 31,185 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $1,527,129.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. Rocket Lab’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Baird R W upgraded Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,021 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,208 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 128,335 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

