Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $47.69 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius upped their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Phillip Securities cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.
Apple Price Performance
Apple stock opened at $276.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $280.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.05 and its 200 day moving average is $230.47.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
