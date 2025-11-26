Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.23 and last traded at $39.93, with a volume of 560377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSTL. Wall Street Zen raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTL

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $80.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. Castle Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $317,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,327.76. This trade represents a 31.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,695 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $203,795.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,558.92. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,422 shares of company stock worth $832,989. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,105,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,450,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $11,141,000. Braidwell LP grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 125.3% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 822,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 457,488 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $9,108,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.