Davis Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Ameris Bancorp $ABCB

Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 621,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp makes up approximately 1.6% of Davis Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Davis Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $40,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2,311.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1,567.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 52.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.57.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of ABCB opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.06.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

Ameris Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.