Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Bought by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 11.6% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSP stock opened at $189.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $192.33.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

