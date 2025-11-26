Choreo LLC Buys 211 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $435.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.61.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $385.03 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $388.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

