Columbia Bank Sells 5,371 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Columbia Bank decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Columbia Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $326.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.01. The company has a market capitalization of $295.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $622.83.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price target (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.