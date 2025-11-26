Connective Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Connective Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reddit accounts for approximately 1.0% of Connective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Connective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,743,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reddit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reddit by 68.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 13.8% during the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Reddit by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on RDDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reddit from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $215.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

NYSE RDDT opened at $218.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.44. Reddit Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $282.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 125.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.14.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $584.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $1,238,354.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,027,672.84. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $4,625,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 175,694 shares in the company, valued at $33,859,747.68. This represents a 12.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,370 shares of company stock worth $89,848,384. Corporate insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

