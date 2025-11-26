Echo45 Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 580,897.4% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after acquiring an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,122,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $731,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,366 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,884.14. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 227,952 shares of company stock valued at $58,896,009 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $323.64 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $328.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.76 and its 200 day moving average is $217.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.