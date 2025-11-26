Correct Capital Wealth Management Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Correct Capital Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in NIKE by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 221,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after acquiring an additional 48,764 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 238.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 99,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,823,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,086,042,000 after purchasing an additional 672,705 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $25,963,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in NIKE by 36.2% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research raised NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $5,577,854.40. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 647,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,965,452. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 16,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,980.92. This trade represents a 308.32% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 84.10%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.