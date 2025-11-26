Correct Capital Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Correct Capital Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 36,842.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,299,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279,991 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,788,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 546.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 843,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,297,000 after buying an additional 712,711 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 36,586.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,340,000 after purchasing an additional 432,449 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,666,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total value of $686,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,047.06. This trade represents a 47.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total transaction of $8,231,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,209 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,333.24. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,229 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,118. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE CAT opened at $566.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.04. The company has a market capitalization of $265.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $596.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $729.00 target price (up previously from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $405.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.32.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

