Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.56% of Phreesia worth $43,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 9,375.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 994.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In related news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 4,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $97,380.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,630. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $41,019.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 112,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,511.12. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 29,574 shares of company stock worth $714,199 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.39 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHR. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

