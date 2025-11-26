Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 221,851 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.07. The stock has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

