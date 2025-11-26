CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 158 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,199 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,734,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 24.7% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 158.9% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 4,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.90.

MSCI stock opened at $562.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $562.41 and its 200-day moving average is $563.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. MSCI Inc has a 1 year low of $486.73 and a 1 year high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The business had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

MSCI announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

