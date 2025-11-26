Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,451,056 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451,056 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.23% of Viking worth $54,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Viking by 69.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,501,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,533 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Viking by 8.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,656,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 1,659.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,453 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viking by 503.9% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,736,000 after buying an additional 1,149,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viking by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,114,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,038,000 after purchasing an additional 774,265 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viking alerts:

Viking Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of VIK stock opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Viking had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 716.92%. Viking’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho set a $59.00 target price on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Viking from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Viking in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Viking from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Viking from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VIK

Viking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.