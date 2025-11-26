Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.15% of ResMed worth $55,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in ResMed by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 57,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in ResMed by 188.7% during the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 16,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $255.98 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.92 and a twelve month high of $293.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.45.

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $504,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,110 shares in the company, valued at $16,663,025.50. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $121,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,079.75. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,607 shares of company stock worth $4,919,501 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

