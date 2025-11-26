Correct Capital Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Correct Capital Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $939,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of PYPL opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal Announces Dividend

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. PayPal’s payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $249,054.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,022.72. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Mizuho set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

