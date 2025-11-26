Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in DAQO New Energy Corp. $DQ

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,683,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.00% of DAQO New Energy worth $40,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in DAQO New Energy by 86,700.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DAQO New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in DAQO New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DQ. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of DAQO New Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.30 price objective on shares of DAQO New Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DAQO New Energy from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.04.

DAQO New Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.73. DAQO New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $36.59.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. DAQO New Energy had a negative net margin of 53.74% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DAQO New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAQO New Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DAQO New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading

