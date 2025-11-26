Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $45.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

