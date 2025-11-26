Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,988 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 74.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 64,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $993,348.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 534,640 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,763.20. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 112,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,558 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

