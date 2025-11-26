10,185 Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE Bought by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Fortrea in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortrea by 181.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 706,779 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortrea by 1,625.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,461 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 134.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 303,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 174,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Fortrea by 335.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 195,706 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research cut Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $14.00 price target on Fortrea in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Fortrea Stock Up 6.9%

FTRE opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $25.05.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 36.77%.The firm had revenue of $701.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.43 million. Fortrea has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortrea news, Director Erin L. Russell bought 9,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $100,018.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,018.10. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 3,156 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $32,285.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,217.10. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,425 shares of company stock worth $55,498 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

