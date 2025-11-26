Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Raises Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 894,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,443,000 after purchasing an additional 62,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,686,000 after purchasing an additional 150,204 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 408,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 197,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.6%

HII stock opened at $314.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.45 and a 200-day moving average of $266.34. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CEO Christopher D. Kastner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.06, for a total transaction of $4,815,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,707.34. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $146,491.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,122.48. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,516. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

