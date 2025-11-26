Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 10,866 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,866 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Edison International worth $41,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 190.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Edison International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,318 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,395,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,997,000 after buying an additional 2,916,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,470,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,858,000 after buying an additional 2,386,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 237.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,276,000 after buying an additional 1,339,806 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,167.24. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.Edison International’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

