Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Labcorp worth $40,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Labcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Labcorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Labcorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Labcorp by 25.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Labcorp by 31.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 43,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total transaction of $1,782,248.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,469 shares in the company, valued at $627,817.32. The trade was a 73.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $1,509,498.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,010,068.50. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Barclays boosted their target price on Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Labcorp from $291.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.07.

Labcorp Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of LH stock opened at $269.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.73. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.38 and a twelve month high of $293.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.05. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Stories

