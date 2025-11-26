Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $257,000 Position in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 253,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,088,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 336,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,048,000 after acquiring an additional 182,305 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,205,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $238.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nordson Corporation has a 1-year low of $165.03 and a 1-year high of $263.62.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%. Research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total transaction of $2,125,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,965,692.80. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total transaction of $534,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,715.95. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,257. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a $285.00 price objective on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

