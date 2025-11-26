Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Site Centers Corp. $SITC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conversant Capital LLC raised its stake in Site Centers by 506.4% in the first quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,940,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after buying an additional 1,620,579 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Site Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,911,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Site Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,360,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Site Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $5,037,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Site Centers by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 340,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
Site Centers Stock Up 2.3%
NYSE SITC opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $387.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Site Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $16.09.
Site Centers Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on SITC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Site Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Site Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Site Centers from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Site Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.
About Site Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
