Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Site Centers Corp. $SITC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conversant Capital LLC raised its stake in Site Centers by 506.4% in the first quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,940,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after buying an additional 1,620,579 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Site Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,911,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Site Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,360,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Site Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $5,037,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Site Centers by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 340,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Site Centers alerts:

Site Centers Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE SITC opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $387.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Site Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

Site Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Site Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Several research firms have commented on SITC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Site Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Site Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Site Centers from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Site Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on SITC

About Site Centers

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Site Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Site Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.