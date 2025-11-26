Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $34,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 938,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,960,000 after purchasing an additional 501,716 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 50.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,062,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,298,000 after buying an additional 357,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,533,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,835,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 285.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 217,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,003,000 after acquiring an additional 161,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $330.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.92. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $331.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JLL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

