Rhumbline Advisers Has $33.09 Million Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.46% of Badger Meter worth $33,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5,877.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 45.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 23.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $229.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.33.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $183.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.68. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.17 and a 52-week high of $256.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.