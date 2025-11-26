Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 4,193 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. $REPX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.34% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REPX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after buying an additional 99,273 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 19.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $926,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE REPX opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $596.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.20. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 12,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $313,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 369,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,246.55. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $87,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 162,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,556.55. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REPX shares. William Blair began coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Riley Exploration Permian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

