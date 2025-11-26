Rhumbline Advisers Buys 35,654 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,151,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,654 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Gen Digital worth $33,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Gen Digital by 221.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Gen Digital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Gen Digital during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal bought 5,000 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,291.66. The trade was a 21.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.Gen Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

