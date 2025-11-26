Rhumbline Advisers Has $35.67 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,433 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $35,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,621,247,000 after buying an additional 2,336,844 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 27,166 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 131,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 24,607 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:IFF opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of -44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

