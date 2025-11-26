PTC Inc. $PTC Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,844 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of PTC worth $39,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PTC by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Price Performance

PTC opened at $173.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.32 and a 200-day moving average of $191.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.38 and a 12-month high of $219.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 target price on shares of PTC and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 price objective on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised PTC from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.