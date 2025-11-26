Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,501 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Principal Financial Group worth $38,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,269,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $160,470.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,041.84. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PFG stock opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.08. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.