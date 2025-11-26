Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Leidos worth $36,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Leidos by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 145.6% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Leidos by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 88,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. This represents a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $191.58 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $205.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%.The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Argus upped their target price on Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.23.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

