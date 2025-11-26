Rhumbline Advisers Has $31.97 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of AptarGroup worth $31,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,743.56. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $161,010.99. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,737.98. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $123.45 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.23 and a 52 week high of $174.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.60.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

