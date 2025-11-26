Masco Corporation $MAS Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 521,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,623 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Masco worth $33,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 716.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

NYSE MAS opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $82.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

