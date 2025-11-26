Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.37% of The Ensign Group worth $32,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $970,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $594,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $126,448.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,393.28. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 51,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,700. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,530. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.6%

ENSG stock opened at $187.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $193.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stephens increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up previously from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Ensign Group

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.