Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 146,889 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,889 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Zoom Communications worth $35,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the second quarter worth about $1,248,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the second quarter worth about $817,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 201.6% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Zoom Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 357,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Zoom Communications Stock Up 9.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $91.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 33.17%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 33,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $2,784,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,198. This represents a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,378 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $6,070,561.94. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 389,373 shares of company stock worth $32,311,579 in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

